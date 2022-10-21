 Skip to content
Argentina Must Aim to Let the Peso Float, Opposition Leader Says

  • Buenos Aires Mayor Rodriguez Larreta speaks in an interview
  • Larreta says economic strategy needs political accord first
Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires
Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos AiresPhotographer: Pablo E. Piovano/Bloomberg

Argentina’s next government needs to unwind currency controls and let the exchange rate trade freely, according to Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, one of the main opposition leaders seen as a likely presidential contender next year. 

“You have to aim for that,” Larreta said in an interview on the sidelines of the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires. “What you have to do and how fast depends on the situation. You’d have to see how much foreign reserves the central bank has when you take over. Today it’s practically zero.” 