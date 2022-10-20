Vanguard Is Preparing Its Debt Funds for a Recession in 2023

Vanguard Group Inc. is preparing its debt funds for a recession, using selloffs in the world’s beleaguered credit markets to buy higher-quality assets at a discount.
“Ironically, the worse returns get, the better bonds should look in the future,” the asset manager’s fixed-income head, Sara Devereux, and others wrote in a report. “The risk-reward profiles of various market sectors -- including Treasuries, corporates, emerging markets, and long-term municipals -- are more attractive than they were six months ago.”