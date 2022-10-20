UK’s Floundering Car Industry Is Poised for Another EV Setback

Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA is U-turning from plans to manufacture its vans in the UK, dealing another blow to Britain’s ambition to transition its manufacturing base to battery power.
Arrival ended last quarter with about $330 million on hand, as its plunging share price inhibited efforts to raise funds through at-the-market stock offerings. With cash dwindling and its microfactory northwest of London requiring significant investment to scale up production, the company announced plans Thursday to restructure its business to focus on making vans in Charlotte, North Carolina.