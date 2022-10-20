UK Crisis Shows Need for Sound and Inclusive Policy, Carney Says

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the current crisis in the UK provides critical lessons for policymakers in Canada and elsewhere on the need for sound macroeconomic policy.
Carney, speaking in Ottawa at a Senate committee hearing on the economy hours after Liz Truss announced her abrupt resignation as UK prime minister, listed a series of takeaways from the financial and political turmoil in Britain, including the importance of ensuring monetary and fiscal policy don’t work at cross purposes.