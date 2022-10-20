Strategies to Avoid Workplace Conflict With the Return to Office

After the global upsurge of pandemic alone-time, we’re all out of practice at managing challenging personalities—which seem to be sharper than ever. A June survey by LifeWorks, a benefits administrator, found that almost a quarter of respondents are experiencing increased workplace conflict or aggression and that over a third say their organization doesn’t provide training or support to deal with that. Hybrid schedules are further escalating conflicts, because “without those hallway conversations to smooth things over, we let things fester,” says Amy Gallo, author of Getting Along: How to Work With Anyone (Even Difficult People).

The book, published last month, divides difficult colleagues into archetypes, with a breakdown of what drives their messy behavior and strategies for handling each. You know these office characters well: the pessimist (“Your plan will never work”), the tormentor (“I suffered, so you should, too”), the passive-aggressive peer complaining behind your back, and the career climber taking credit for your work. We tracked Gallo down for her advice on managing workplace discord. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.