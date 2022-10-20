SoftBank-Backed Delhivery Set for Record Drop as Growth Falters

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. plunged, heading for their biggest single-day drop, after the logistics firm reported muted quarterly business growth.
The company, which debuted on Indian bourses in May, fell as much as 15% after reporting supply chain service and truckload business volumes contracted in the three months to Sept. 30 from the previous quarter. The provider of logistics services to e-commerce firms said in an exchange filing that market sentiment remained broadly unchanged during the latest quarter even as price pressures hurt consumer spending.