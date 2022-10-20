Royal Bank of Canada issued $2.5 billion of senior bail-in bonds as Canadian banks dive into record issuance before the fiscal fourth quarter ends even as borrowing cost rise amid concerns of a looming global recession.
The country’s largest bank by assets issued debt in two parts -- after dropping an initially planned floating-rate note portion -- as risk spreads land at the widest in two years. The $1.35 billion of five-year bonds were priced to yield 160 basis points over Treasuries, the people said, compared to 135 basis points in July, when the lender sold $1.25 billion of similar duration securities.