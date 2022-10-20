Conspiracy Theories Spread Quickly on TikTok. Health Officials Need to Be as Fast

Misinformation spreads so quickly that public health officials should be monitoring social media platforms in real time to debunk bogus claims as fast as possible, a new study suggested.
Over the course of one day, May 20, the study identified 153 English-language videos with monkeypox conspiracy theories on social platform TikTok. The videos had been posted a median of 30 hours before, and in total, they’d already received 1,485,911 views according to the study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Tuesday. TikTok has more than 1 billion users monthly, the study says, and public health officials need to identify and disprove deception on social platforms before it spreads.