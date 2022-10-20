 Skip to content
Markets

Pound, Gilts Pare Gains After UK’s Truss Confirms Resignation

  • UK assets advanced earlier on expectations that Truss would go
  • Pound appreciation potential constrained: BMO’s Gallo
By

Updated on

The pound and gilts pared some gains after Liz Truss announced she was resigning as UK prime minister, capping weeks of speculation on the future of her premiership since her initial fiscal policy drove markets into turmoil.

Sterling traded around 0.3% higher on the day at $1.1252, after rallying by as much as 0.8%. 10-year UK bond yields were 3 basis points lower on the day at 3.84%. Truss said that the UK Tory leadership vote would be completed in a week, although Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt won’t stand to be Conservative Party leader, according to a spokesman. 