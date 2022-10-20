Bullard’s Event With Citi Exposes Weak Spots in Fed Ethics Rules

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard’s reported speaking engagement at an invitation-only private event hosted by Citigroup Inc. last Friday may have violated the central bank’s communications guidelines, central bank watchers said.
Bullard, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, spoke about monetary policy and the economy during an event on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington, the New York Times reported Thursday.