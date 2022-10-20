EU Pledges Funds to Help End Child Labor in Top Cocoa Producer

The European Union and its partners have announced they’re raising 450 million euros ($442 million) to support Ivory Coast’s push to tackle child labor and deforestation linked to cocoa production, while also improving farmer pay.
Team Europe, made up of the EU, its member states and multilateral European lenders, announced Wednesday that the new funding would boost the strategy by Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, to make production of the key chocolate ingredient more sustainable, according to a statement on the Ivorian government website. Switzerland is also contributing to the initiative.