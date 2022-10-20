 Skip to content
Markets

EU Gas-Price Cap Fight Pits Germany Against Majority of Bloc

  • Leaders to debate energy crisis at summit in Brussels
  • EU seeks common action to avoid deeper economic divergencies
Olaf Scholz in Brussels on Oct. 20.

Olaf Scholz in Brussels on Oct. 20.

Photographer: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
Updated on

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to clash with a majority of European Union leaders over his reluctance to let the bloc try to curb soaring natural gas prices that threaten to push the continent into a recession.

As EU leaders gather in Brussels Thursday for a two-day summit, countries including France, Italy and Poland want to limit the cost of gas, which is roiling economies and fueling inflation as the region heads for a winter with drastically reduced shipments from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. 