EU Gas-Price Cap Fight Pits Germany Against Majority of Bloc

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to clash with a majority of European Union leaders over his reluctance to let the bloc try to curb soaring natural gas prices that threaten to push the continent into a recession.
As EU leaders gather in Brussels Thursday for a two-day summit, countries including France, Italy and Poland want to limit the cost of gas, which is roiling economies and fueling inflation as the region heads for a winter with drastically reduced shipments from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.