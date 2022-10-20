Colombia Cocaine Output Jumps to Record as Petro Maps Next Steps

Colombian cocaine output soared to the most ever last year, flooding the world with record amounts of the drug as President Gustavo Petro weighs new approaches after decades of US-led eradication efforts.
The amount of land planted with coca, the raw material for making cocaine, rose 43% to 204,000 hectares last year, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report published Thursday. Since newly planted coca bushes take years to reach their full potential, potential cocaine output rose less -- by 14%, to 1,400 tons, the UNODC said.