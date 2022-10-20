Cellnex Eyes Non-Tower Deals After Losing Deutsche Telekom Unit

Cellnex Telecom SA, Europe’s largest telecom tower operator, is planning to focus its future takeover efforts on “adjacent” infrastructure after losing out on what would’ve been its biggest-ever deal.
“We see deals happening in ‘adjacent’ infrastructure, the infrastructure in proximity to towers,” Alex Mestre, the Barcelona-based company’s deputy chief executive officer, said in an interview. “There have already been some deals of this type in the industry, but there will be more and of larger scale. We expect to see this in the next few years.”