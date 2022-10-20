Algeria Sees Gas-Export Windfall Boosting Army, Jobless Spending

Algeria’s government intends taking advantage of an oil and gas bonanza to more than double its spending next year, with the military, civil service and the jobless among the biggest beneficiaries.
A jump in energy prices spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shored up the former French colony’s coffers, giving the government more scope to cushion citizens against surging living costs and ward off social unrest. In March, Algeria became one of the first African countries to introduce a permanent unemployment-benefits program for the youth, an initiative that now looks set to be extended.