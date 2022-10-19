Israel Won’t Give Arms to Ukraine, Offers Help on Warning System

Israel has offered to assist Ukraine in developing a missile warning system, though won’t provide weapons, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, despite appeals to help counter attacks by Russia.
“We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defense alerts,” Gantz said in a briefing to European Union ambassadors. The outreach is part of Israel’s promise to deliver “life-saving defensive equipment,” he said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.