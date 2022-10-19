 Skip to content
Politics

Israel Won’t Give Arms to Ukraine, Offers Help on Warning System

  • Ukraine has faced days of missile and drone barrages by Russia
  • Iran is involved in Ukraine war, Israeli defense minister says
Ukrainian firefighters search&nbsp;a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17.

Ukrainian firefighters search a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17.

Photographer: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
By

Israel has offered to assist Ukraine in developing a missile warning system, though won’t provide weapons, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, despite appeals to help counter attacks by Russia.

“We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defense alerts,” Gantz said in a briefing to European Union ambassadors. The outreach is part of Israel’s promise to deliver “life-saving defensive equipment,” he said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.