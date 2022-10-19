Hackers Targeting Tech Supply Chains Spur Security Startup Boom

Cyberattacks on the digital supply chain have become increasingly common, as hackers seek out weak links among makers of computer code and equipment to breach organizations that depend on the technologies.
In 2020, for example, hackers suspected of working for Russia’s intelligence services used tampered updates from software maker SolarWinds Corp. to infiltrate nine US government agencies. Last year, hundreds of businesses were compromised with ransomware after the breach of another software provider, Kaseya Ltd. And several months later, the discovery of a flaw in open-source software called Log4j was followed by attacks by hackers in China, Iran and North Korea.