Flood Losses Now Estimated at $40 Billion: Pakistan Officials

The damage from this summer’s catastrophic flooding in Pakistan is now estimated at $40 billion, as much as 25% higher than projections a month ago and another blow to the cash-strapped country.
The new estimate was shared in the first meeting of the Pakistan Climate Change Council, the office of the Prime Minister said in statement on Wednesday, as the government prepares to present evidence of Pakistan’s vulnerability to natural calamities before the United Nations. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last month said losses from the floods exceed $30 billion.