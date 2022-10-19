Chicago Mental Health Crisis Pilot Promising, Small — and Still Using Police

A Chicago pilot program that dispatches mental health clinicians and emergency medical responders to some 911 calls has connected 385 people to care without a single use-of-force incident or arrest in its first year — a promising start for a program designed to reduce potentially dangerous interactions with police.

It’s also been a slow start: Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) teams operate just six hours a day, five days a week — and only in four of Chicago’s 22 police districts. Those districts have together logged almost 3,400 mental health disturbance calls since their respective pilots started through Sept. 25 of this year, the most recent date for which CARE data is available. Not all mental health disturbance calls are eligible for a CARE response, and the program’s teams are sometimes looped into situations with a mental health component that aren’t tagged as such in the 911 system — but based on the main pool of calls to which CARE teams might be dispatched, they’ve captured about 11% of Chicagoans’ expressly labeled need in the pilot districts.