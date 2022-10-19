Big Oil Project Developer Uganda Says Committed to Net Zero Goal

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who is overseeing a $10 billion oil-development plan, said his government is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The East African nation needs petrodollars from the TotalEnergies SE-led project to fund its energy transition plan that involves developing an electric-vehicle industry, Museveni said in a speech at a Standard Bank Group Ltd. climate summit in Johannesburg. “Uganda remains committed to achieving the goal of carbon neutrality,” he said.