Ryan, Vance Clash on Immigration in Final Ohio US Senate Debate

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance clashed over immigration on Monday in the final debate of their unexpectedly competitive US Senate race in Ohio.
The tone of the debate in Youngstown was similar to the candidates’ first contentious encounter on Oct. 10, with Ryan casting Vance as an extremist on immigration, abortion and other issues, while Vance depicted Ryan as a failed career politician whose rhetoric about bipartisanship belies his record of voting in lockstep with Democratic leadership.