India’s most hawkish rate-setter said the policy rate was reaching a level that allows past aggressive action to cool inflation without inflicting too much pain on the economy.

“I do hope that 6% will be sufficient to glide inflation down toward the target, and in that case, 6% could be the terminal rate. It could also be a little higher,” Jayanth Rama Varma, an external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy panel said in an email reply to questions.