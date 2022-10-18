China’s Hu Was Tipped to Rule China. Now, He’s Xi Unity Symbol

In a parallel universe where Chinese President Xi Jinping hadn’t spent the past decade rewriting succession rules and sidelining rivals, Beijing might be counting down to the start of the Hu Chunhua era.
The vice premier was once the youngest person appointed to the Communist Party’s Politburo and positioned by his patron, the former leader Hu Jintao, as a leading candidate to succeed Xi. Instead, the question is whether “Little Hu” will get the ultimate consolation prize in Chinese politics: the post of premier.