BofA Outlines Next Steps in Flexible Return to Office

Bank of America Corp. outlined a series of next steps for the thousands of employees returning to its offices globally, as it seeks to cement its post-pandemic approach to work.
The bank told staff that office, travel and work-from-home policies will differ depending on the type of role and business at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Specifics including days in or out of the office will be communicated by business heads in the coming days, the memo sent Tuesday said.