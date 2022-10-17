 Skip to content
Shaun White's Next Mountain: Businessman, Snowboard Maker

Shaun White poses in the halfpipe course after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Shaun White's first full season in retirement also marks the beginning of his first year as a full-fledged business owner. The brand he introduced with a soft open in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics earlier this year is now fully operational. The name is Whitespace(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (EDDIE PELLS)

(AP) -- In a lot of ways, this autumn is like so many others for Shaun White. The now-retired, three-time Olympic halfpipe champion was on a glacier in Switzerland earlier this month, taking turns down the halfpipe, trying to figure out what works, what has potential and what needs a complete overhaul.

He is getting ready for winter, though this time, there are no big contests coming up. He is sizing up his snowboards, though this time, he's seeing what other people might like, not necessarily what he needs to win.