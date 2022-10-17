Economists See Bank of Korea Ending Rate Hikes in First Quarter

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the Bank of Korea reaching the end of its hiking cycle early next year, a view that largely tallies with a central bank projection that the terminal interest rate may rise to around 3.5%.
The BOK will probably raise its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% at its November meeting, according to the latest median estimate of a Bloomberg survey. With another hike during the first quarter of next year expected, the rate will hit 3.5% and likely stay there through the end of 2023, the survey said.