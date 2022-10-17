Credit Markets Get Wake-Up Call With Balance-Sheet Cash Dropping

With companies having started posting third quarter results amid a slowing economy, some money managers are paying close attention to one part of corporate balance sheets: cash levels.
US companies have been seeing their cash levels drop, a sign that high inflation and a slowing economy are taking a toll and could make it harder for some corporations to meet their obligations. Quarterly cash balances for companies in the S&P 500 index fell 14% to about $1.9 trillion in the second quarter from a year earlier, excluding financial companies, according to a Bloomberg analysis.