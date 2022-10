Entrepreneur Ken Sim has unseated Kennedy Stewart as mayor of Vancouver, a city where runaway home prices and the cost of living have become pressing concerns among voters.

Sim, who founded Canadian home healthcare company Nurse Next Door, ran on a promise to speed up permitting for housing construction in the city by reducing high-rise approvals to one year from as many as six. He also promised to hire 100 additional police officers to tackle crime, including anti-Asian hate crimes.