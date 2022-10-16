Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
After raising almost $3 billion, Ginkgo Bioworks has built the world’s largest DNA factory in a bid to alter the code behind life and replace traditional manufacturing with biology.
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank Settles $400 Million Eurobond Due Monday
Just Stop Oil Supporters Spray Paint Over Aston Martin Showroom in London
China Won’t Rush Its Clean Energy Transformation, Xi Says
BMW to Shift UK Production of Electric Mini to China
Hong Kong Airport Traffic Surges After Hotel Quarantine Scrapped
Apple, Amazon Facing Emboldened Labor Movement After Key Inroads
Health Leaders Warn Jeremy Hunt Against Further Cuts to Healthcare
Norway Police Detain Another Russian Citizen for Operating Drone
UK Homebuyers Face New Blow as Sales Delays Risk Mortgage Offers
Blue Owl’s Dyal Capital Is on Track to Raise Its Largest Fund Ever at $13 Billion
Gonzalez, Guardians Walk Off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS Lead
California Baker Creates Life-sized Han Solo Out of Bread
The Short History of Kwasi Kwarteng’s Reign
What a Defiant Xi at the Party Congress Tells Us
Russian Oil Price Cap May Not Be the Hoped-for Fail-Safe
A Digital Drive to Reform the $11 Trillion Global Gold Market
Everything Elon Musk Has Tweeted About Since Jan. 31
Technology Business Leaders See Blockchain in Their Future
Top Volleyball Player Considers Quitting Italy Team Over Racism
Stockton, Calif., Police Arrest Suspect in Serial Killings
How to Save the Planet in Less Than Two Hours
Neon Signs That Lit Up Hong Kong's Nights Become a Dying Art
The US Cities Rebounding the Fastest Are Benefiting From Tourism, Not Business Travel
Inside the Bicycle’s Conquest of Amsterdam
NFT Bargain-Hunting Is in as Crypto Bust Craters Prices
This Week in Crypto: SEC Investigates Yuga Labs, What's Happening in China
Kraken Poaches Gemini Executive in UK Crypto Shake-Up
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank sent $421 million to settle a Eurobond due Monday, as the West African nation grapples with a growing scarcity of foreign exchange.