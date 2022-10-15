 Skip to content
City of London

Pensions Drama Sparks Call for Rethink of $1.8 Trillion Market

  • Blame game begins for the gilt meltdown of recent weeks
  • Regulators, trustees and accountants face calls for reform
People play croquet at a club in Brighton, UK. 

Pressure is growing for a sweeping rethink of the UK’s pension fund regulation after the sector’s near-implosion wreaked havoc across financial markets and helped bring about a humiliating government retreat.

Pensions were caught on the hop by rapidly rising gilt rates after the government’s mini-budget last month, forcing them into a wave of asset sales. The Bank of England stepped in to contain what it saw as “fire sale dynamics” -- an emergency measure that’s already prompting questions about why a huge but hitherto sleepy corner of the financial sector could spiral in this way. 