Economics
Central Banks

IMF Latest: Bailey Sees Meeting of Mines With Hunt on UK Fiscal

  • Ministers, governors, bankers take part in Washington meetings
  • Officials gather amid mounting risks to global recovery
By
Bloomberg News
Updated on

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he has already spoken to the UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, and they agreed on the importance of fiscal sustainability. 

“The very clear message there is a very clear and immediate meeting of minds on the importance of sustainability,” Bailey said Saturday during a panel discussion in Washington on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings. 