 Skip to content
Green

Xi’s Green China Dream Tested By Weak Economy and Global Strife

Stimulus projects and a fraught global energy landscape are hindering Xi’s bid for an environmental legacy.

General Views of Dalian Economy Ahead of China 4Q GDP
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
By
Bloomberg News

China’s party congress in Beijing will likely take place under crisp, blue skies -- a symbol of President Xi Jinping’s environmental stewardship that is being tested by darkening economic clouds and political strife around the world. 

More than any other leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi has sought to make the environment part of his lasting legacy. He’s dramatically cut the air pollution that plagued urban residents when he took over in 2012, overseen the development of a world-leading clean energy industry, and made perhaps the most important climate commitment in history in 2020 when he set a target for net-zero emissions within four decades.