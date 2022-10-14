 Skip to content
Politics
Americas

US Starts Expelling Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico Under New Rules

  • Migrants flown from El Paso detention center to border bridge
  • Expulsions intended to deter record flow of Venezuelans
Migrants from Venezuela are questioned by police officers after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into the US in Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Migrants from Venezuela are questioned by police officers after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into the US in Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Photographer: Paul Ratje/Bloomberg

The US started to expel Venezuelans to Mexico under new rules implemented by the Biden administration aimed at stemming the flow of migrants fleeing a decimated economy and crossing the US border without authorization.

Roughly 100 people were taken from a detention center in El Paso, Texas, flown to another part of the border and left on an international bridge near Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday, according to people in the group. The expulsion came a day after the US authorities announced the measures, which couple a humanitarian parole program with an expansion of a pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42.