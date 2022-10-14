US Starts Expelling Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico Under New Rules

The US started to expel Venezuelans to Mexico under new rules implemented by the Biden administration aimed at stemming the flow of migrants fleeing a decimated economy and crossing the US border without authorization.
Roughly 100 people were taken from a detention center in El Paso, Texas, flown to another part of the border and left on an international bridge near Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday, according to people in the group. The expulsion came a day after the US authorities announced the measures, which couple a humanitarian parole program with an expansion of a pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42.