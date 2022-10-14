SNB Dollar Lifeline Shows Surge in What May Be Bank Profit Play

Banks in Switzerland sought an unusually high amount of dollars at a central bank auction this week, reaching for a lifeline created during the Global Financial Crisis in what may be an opportunity for easy profits.
The Swiss National Bank allocated $6.27 billion in 7-day short term liquidity, the biggest amount at a single operation since October 2008. That may reflect a lower frequency of scheduled auctions than during the pandemic, where money was offered and taken up almost daily in March and April 2020.