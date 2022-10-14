 Skip to content
Consumer Banking Props Up Wall Street as Markets Slump

  • Federal Reserve rate hikes give boost to net interest income
  • Dimon warns of the ‘significant headwinds’ facing economy
Pedestrians pass in front of a JP Morgan Chase &amp; Co. bank branch&nbsp;in New York.

Photographer: Bess Adler/Bloomberg

Main Street customers are giving CEOs of the biggest US banks some reason for cheer even as the Wall Street leaders warn of the pain a looming downturn would bring.

The relative strength of consumer-banking clients continues to prop up banks, with the Federal Reserve’s quest to quell inflation helping drive up net interest income. That windfall from NII -- revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid -- has proved particularly helpful at a time when investment bankers have been idled by skittish markets, keeping companies from doing business with them.