Consumer Banking Props Up Wall Street as Markets Slump

Main Street customers are giving CEOs of the biggest US banks some reason for cheer even as the Wall Street leaders warn of the pain a looming downturn would bring.
The relative strength of consumer-banking clients continues to prop up banks, with the Federal Reserve’s quest to quell inflation helping drive up net interest income. That windfall from NII -- revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid -- has proved particularly helpful at a time when investment bankers have been idled by skittish markets, keeping companies from doing business with them.