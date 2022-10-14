Luntz Raises Alarm About Election Losers Not Accepting Results

Pollster Frank Luntz predicted that Democrats would maintain control of the US Senate in the November midterm elections and that Republicans would win the House, but said he’s really worried about candidates losing close races and not accepting their defeats.
Luntz said he’s seeing in polling and focus groups “an unprecedented level” of distrust and loss of credibility in the election system that undergirds US democracy, and he fears there could be a dozen statewide races across the country decided by less than 1% of the vote, in which the losers deny the results.