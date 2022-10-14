 Skip to content
Pursuits

LeBron Closing in on Abdul-Jabbar's NBA Scoring Record

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson during first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (TIM REYNOLDS)


(AP) -- It was Oct. 29, 2003. LeBron James played his first NBA game. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Sacramento Kings, and James scored 25 points.

That night, there were 2,708 names ahead of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.