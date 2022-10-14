 Skip to content
Stocks Defy Logic in a See-Saw Week Riled by Inflation

  • S&P 500 posted its 23rd weekly loss of at least 1% this year
  • Some 94% of S&P firms fell Friday, 94% rose the day before
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Stocks sank as Jerome Powell gave a short and clear message that rates will stay high for some time, pushing back against the idea of a Federal Reserve pivot that could complicate its war against inflation.
At times this week, not even a crystal ball into the economy would’ve helped foretell the stock market’s return. Red-hot consumer prices? Stocks rallied violently, adding 5% in a flash.

In the end, though, the direction of the drift was all too predictable: downward, as a steady stream of inflationary sucker punches proved too much for bulls to withstand. As has been true all year, the week turned on a Friday, with concerns that price pressures are getting entrenched leaving the S&P 500 down 1.6% over the five days, bringing losses on the year to almost 25%.