Stocks Defy Logic in a See-Saw Week Riled by Inflation

At times this week, not even a crystal ball into the economy would’ve helped foretell the stock market’s return. Red-hot consumer prices? Stocks rallied violently, adding 5% in a flash.
In the end, though, the direction of the drift was all too predictable: downward, as a steady stream of inflationary sucker punches proved too much for bulls to withstand. As has been true all year, the week turned on a Friday, with concerns that price pressures are getting entrenched leaving the S&P 500 down 1.6% over the five days, bringing losses on the year to almost 25%.