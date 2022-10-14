European Stocks Gain as Investors Weigh Inflation, UK Turmoil

European stocks gained, trimming earlier rally, as investors weighed a worsening outlook for US inflation and its impact on a staunchly hawkish Federal Reserve, while also mulling the fallout from the UK government’s policy reversal.
The Stoxx 600 closed up 0.6% with real estate and utilities stocks outperforming, while technology and energy were under pressure. The index had pared earlier gains of as much as 2.3% after data showed US year-ahead inflation expectations rose in early October for the first time in seven months and the long-term outlook also crept up.