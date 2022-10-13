The 2026 Winter Olympics Are Already Transforming the Dolomites

The drive from Milan to the Dolomites is usually a lovely one.
The city slowly morphs into industrial outskirts, then gives way to more pastoral stretches dotted with Gothic cathedrals and half-timbered houses until white specks turn into blankets of snow. You first notice the mountains as you cross gently sloping hills covered in perfect Christmas-worthy pine trees. In the distance, the jagged mountaintops defiantly pierce the sky. And then, suddenly, they are no longer in front but all around you, enveloping every angle.