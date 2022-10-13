Startup Outdoorsy Passes $2 Billion in Transactions as RV Hype Grows

Recreational vehicle rental marketplace Outdoorsy Inc. reached a milestone in October of $2 billion in total bookings value since the startup was founded seven years ago. That’s double what it was 18 months ago, signaling that more people are taking vacations inspired by the #vanlife movement even as the pandemic fades.
Despite inflation reaching a 40-year high and gas prices above average in many states, Americans still have the desire to take an RV on the road, said Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cavins. He sees the business continuing to grow next year, supported by domestic tourists and the return of international travelers.