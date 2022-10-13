Oil Recovers After US Supply Report Hints at Bullish Drivers

Oil recovered after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers and markets processed hotter-than-expected inflation data.
West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $89 a barrel after draws from distillate stockpiles and US strategic oil reserves indicated further market tightness on the horizon, despite a larger-than-forecast 9.9 million barrel build in crude inventories. US equities recovered and Treasury yields fell back from highs as traders mulled the Federal Reserve’s next moves following the inflation report that bolstered the likelihood of further interest rate hikes, potentially threatening the growth outlook.