Oil Recovers After US Supply Report Hints at Bullish Drivers

  • Domestic crude stockpiles rose 9.9 million barrels last week
  • Core US consumer prices rose to 40-year high in September
Oil recovered after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers and markets processed hotter-than-expected inflation data.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $89 a barrel after draws from distillate stockpiles and US strategic oil reserves indicated further market tightness on the horizon, despite a larger-than-forecast 9.9 million barrel build in crude inventories. US equities recovered and Treasury yields fell back from highs as traders mulled the Federal Reserve’s next moves following the inflation report that bolstered the likelihood of further interest rate hikes, potentially threatening the growth outlook.