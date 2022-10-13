North Korea Tests Another Missile in Latest Provocation

North Korea launched another suspected ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast on Friday, adding to the growing list of military provocations by the isolated nation.
South Korea’s military detected the launch of the ballistic missile, according to Yonhap News Agency, while Japan’s Coast Guard said in a separate alert that a potential North Korean missile already fell. The missile likely fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, NHK reported, citing several unidentified Japanese government officials.