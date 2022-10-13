Let Business Run Key Infrastrucutre, South African Retailer Says

The head of South African grocer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. urged the government to allow private companies to manage critical infrastructure, as a strike hobbles the nation’s state-owned ports and freight-rail operator.
Business would be willing to “take over the running of infrastructure” from government-owned companies that are unable to manage and properly maintain the nation’s roads, rail and other fixed installations, Pick n Pay Chairman Gareth Ackerman said in an interview with Cape Town-based news website News24.