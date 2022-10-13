 Skip to content
Technology

Korean Gaming Developer Lionheart Is Latest to Shelve IPO Plan

  • Kakao-linked Lionheart pulled IPO slated to price next month
  • Listing was expected to raise as much as 604.2 billion won

Game developer Lionheart Studio Corp. said it withdrew its plan to sell shares in Seoul as it struggled to obtain desired valuation, becoming the latest South Korean company hit by a volatile market for initial public offerings. 

The company and its shareholders, including Kakao Games Corp., sought to raise as much as 604.2 billion won ($422 million) through the IPO slated to be priced early next month. If shares had been sold at the top of the marketed range, it would be South Korea’s second-largest listing this year. 