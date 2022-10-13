Japan PM’s Support Under 30% for First Time in a Major Poll

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dipped in a major poll below the 30% level considered a danger zone for a premier, as voters have faulted him over measures to fight inflation and not doing enough to cut ties to a fringe church.
The approval rating for Kishida’s government fell to 27.4% in a Jiji Press poll released Thursday. It was a record low for the prime minister who has been in office for about a year and comes amid weak consumption data released this week, which could grow even more anemic due to some of the fastest inflation in more than three decades.