Meet the Man Who Wants to Build You a $200,000 Library of Books

Harper Levine, the art dealer and bookseller, sees a growth market in rare books.

A Hong Kong library stocked by Levine.

A Hong Kong library stocked by Levine.

Courtesy of Douglas So

Dennis Masel was always a reader, but after he sold a staffing agency he’d co-founded for about $570 million, he decided he wanted a library of his own.

“I used to spend a lot of time in college just going to the library and reading,” says Masel, who is now a movie producer. “And I thought, ‘Wow, I’d like to have something like this in my home.’” And so he and his wife Jeanne, founder of the platform Art for Change, bought a brownstone in Brooklyn, N.Y., and began to design a space that would fulfill his literary ambitions.