Finland is reluctant to consider further common debt issuance for the European Union as a means to ease the pain from the energy crisis, Finance Minister Annika Saarikko said.

“In these kind of decisions we should know what is the reason why we would and should put more money” toward aid, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, warning that additional economic stimulus risks fanning the flames on soaring inflation. On “common debt, I am not that enthusiastic.”