Fed Wise to Hike Despite Strong Dollar, South Africa Central Bank Chief Says

The Federal Reserve is doing the right thing by raising interest rates to tackle hot inflation, even as this strengthens the dollar and has spillover effects for other nations, South Africa’s central bank chief said.
The Fed’s mandate of low inflation, maximum employment and financial stability for the US is “a complex-enough job,” South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said. If the Fed “must then also figure out the well being of the citizens of the world, it’s an impossible task,” he said.