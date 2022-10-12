Yen Falls to New 24-Year Low as Kuroda Vows Ultra-Loose Policy

The yen weakened to a fresh two-decade low after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed to keep monetary policy loose in order to support an economic recovery, fueling speculation over whether Japanese authorities would step in once more to prop up the currency.
The yen quickly fell to 146.86 per dollar after Koruda’s comments on Wednesday, surpassing the 145.90 level that had previously prompted Japan’s nearly $20 billion intervention to buy the yen in September, the first intervention to support the currency since 1998.